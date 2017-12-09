Labatt Blue, Uber launch ‘Safe Rides Pledge’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- To celebrate the first holiday season with ridesharing in Buffalo UBER AND Labatt Blue announced an initiative to promote safety during the holiday season this year.

Buffalo residents can take the pledge to ride and drive safely this holiday season and be entered for a chance to win free rides for 20 friends and family members to get them to and from their holiday event.

Through Wednesday, December 13 you can enter for a chance to win Uber rides. One winner will be randomly selected and contacted via phone and email on Thursday, December 14th with details about the 20 free roundtrip rides.

State Senator Chris Jacobs says “This initiative will enable Western New Yorker’s to safely and responsibly enjoy the holidays.”

“With holiday parties, dinners with friends and entertaining out-of-town visitors, Uber gives people safe and reliable transportation to experience all Buffalo has to offer,” said Lisa Texido, brand manager, Labatt USA. “There are great bars, restaurants and destinations to explore, and we’re glad to help our community enjoy the holiday season by providing them a safe ride home.”

“This year, New Yorkers across the state will have access to safe, reliable rides to and from their holiday festivities,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s General Manager for the Tri-State region. “We urge everyone to take the pledge and use a designated driver if your plans include alcohol. We’d especially like to thank the thousands of drivers who help New Yorkers get around safely year-round.”

The ridesharing company teamed up with Genesee Brewery in Rochester for the campaign.