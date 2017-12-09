Morrison beats buzzer, lifts UB women past Columbia with game-winner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s basketball team picked up it’s third straight win in dramatic fashion on Saturday courtesy of some late game heroics from junior Brittany Morrison.

Tied at 63 against Columbia with one second left on the clock, Morrison snuck through a screen on an in-bounds pass from Cierra Dillard, and put in the game-winning bucket to lift the Bulls to a 65-63 win.

BULLS WIN AT THE BUZZER!!! @_callmebritt_ makes the layup at the horn to give UB the 65-63 win over Columbia #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/7Ng5PKohC9 — Louie Spina (@UBLouieSpina) December 9, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UB is now 7-1 on the season and returns to action Dec. 15 when they battle St. Bonaventure.

BULLS WWWIN!! Buffalo earns their 3rd straight victory as @_callmebritt_ nets the game-winner at the buzzer to give UB the 65-63 road win over Columbia! UB improves to 7-1 on the year #UBhornsUP #ReclaimAndAdvance pic.twitter.com/wKpITYDDP4 — UB Women’s Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) December 9, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cassie Oursler led the Bulls with 26 points, while Autumn Jones chipped in with 18 off the bench.