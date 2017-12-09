Morrison beats buzzer, lifts UB women past Columbia with game-winner

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s basketball team picked up it’s third straight win in dramatic fashion on Saturday courtesy of some late game heroics from junior Brittany Morrison.

Tied at 63 against Columbia with one second left on the clock, Morrison snuck through a screen on an in-bounds pass from Cierra Dillard, and put in the game-winning bucket to lift the Bulls to a 65-63 win.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UB is now 7-1 on the season and returns to action Dec. 15 when they battle St. Bonaventure.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cassie Oursler led the Bulls with 26 points, while Autumn Jones chipped in with 18 off the bench.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s