NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Niagara County say their 911 system is up and running after experiencing outages all morning.

Still, officials are releasing another number to call in case you cannot get through.

If you are unable to make the call, you should dial 716-438-3393, option 9 to report the situation.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Verizon continue to monitor the system.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.