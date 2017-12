ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say two people have died following a car crash in Elba.

The crash happened at Rt. 98 and Lockport Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.

NYSP say a 2013 Honda Civic driven by 45-year-old Franca Monachino from Hilton, failed to yield at the Rt. 98 intersection, striking a tractor-trailer.

The 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driven by 29-year-old Jerry Tuttle from Kingley, Pennsylvania. Both were killed in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.