Arrest made following domestic related shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police have arrested an individual in connection with an apparent domestic related shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lawn Avenue. Police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man was shot while sitting inside his vehicle.

He was transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say that officers arrested 28-year-old Dave Thornton on Sanders Road a short time after the shooting. Thornton was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Detectives say he is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend.