Bills top Colts in OT at snowy New Era Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mother Nature was the best defense for the better part of four quarters on Sunday at New Era Field but it couldn’t stop Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy from sprinting into the endzone for 21 yards, sealing an overtime victory.

With a lake effect snow storm bearing down, in blizzard like conditions Nathan Peterman connected with Kelvin Benjamin on an 8-yard TD strike to give the Bills the lead late in the second quarter.

Joe Webb finished the game at quarterback after Peterman left in the third quarter, after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit while running for a first down.

The rookie quarterback, who threw five interceptions in his first career start against the Chargers, had a nice bounce back effort in the elements completing five of his 10 passes for a touchdown.

The Benjamin reception was the only score of the game until 1:16 left in the contest, when Jacoby Brissett hit Jack Doyle in the endzone.

The Colts initially decided to go for a two-point conversion, but were called for offensive pass interference.

Despite being backed up, Adam Vinatieri knocked through an extra point tying the game at 7.

With under a minute left, Webb threw an interception to Matthias Farley giving the Colts a chance at a game-winning 43-yard field goal. Vinatieri missed wide left forcing overtime.