Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Big Story – Can the Bills get back on track Vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

The Bills defense was able to get pressure on Tom Brady and Alex Smith combing for five total sacks in the last two weeks.

That’s not a huge number but consider this: Buffalo had the same number of sacks in the previous seven games. There should be plenty of chances to get pressure this week. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is a man running for his life each Sunday. He’s been sacked 47 times – which is the most in the NFL.

We just want to come out there and play fast and physical for all four quarters. We understand that in the month of December we have to play our best football. We understand our backs are against the wall and we have to put it all together.

“Their o-line is rotating guys in and out and they aren’t gelling,” linebacker Preston Brown said. “We have to find a way to get pressure and keep it up all game.”

On the other side of the ball, the Bills offense has been an anemic averaging less than15 points over the past 5 games. The Colt’s defense could be the remedy.

Indianapolis hasn’t stopped anyone this season. They are last in the league allowing more than 27 points per game. Buffalo ran for nearly 200 yards last week and there’s no reason to think they can’t do the same against Indy.

“We’ve been stressing getting the running game going all season. We’ve got it going, but we have to do more though,” Richie Incognito said.

“I think the biggest thing is playing smart and not turning the ball over, that way, we can have a chance to win,” running back LeSean McCoy added. “We have to give ourselves a chance to win. We can’t beat ourselves. Once we get this win, then how we handle that the next week will be best for us, [and we can] stay in this playoff hunt.”

The Bills and Colts kickoff at 1 p.m. at New Era Field. You can watch the game on News 4.