Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills Vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After losing their last two home games, can the Bills get back on track and “defend their dirt” against the Colts on Sunday? Our BKL panel believes this is the week the Bills reclaim New Era Field.

Josh: Home field – After winning their first four home games of the season, the Bills have lost two games by a combined score of 70-13. Against a bad Colts team and with bad weather in the forecast, the Bills defend their dirt.

Prediction: Bills win 28-13

Nick: Rick Dennison – The play calling has been suspect all season long from the Bills offensive coordinator. They had a good mix of running and passing on their opening drive against the Pats — an even had a few nice wrinkles with the wildcat. Lets see some good, smart play calling on Sunday. The Colts allowed the Jags to score on five of their first six possession and there’s no reason the Bills shouldn’t be able to do that.

Prediction: Bills win 24-10

Thad: Stop TY Hilton – If there a game-changer for the Colts, it’s TY Hilton. The receiver ranks 15th in the league with nearly 800 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Don’t let him ruin the Bills hopes of a playoff berth.

Prediction: Bills win 19-13

Scott: LeSean McCoy – The run game could be the key to the game if the weather is terrible. There is nothing wrong with handing the ball off 30 times to LeSean McCoy against a porous Colts rush defense. They’re allowing nearly 110 rush yards per game and have given up 12 touchdowns, the 4th most in the league. Run Shady, run.

Prediction: Bills 30-17