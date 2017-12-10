Kyle Williams: “Our fans are the toughest people in the world.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the snow still falling as LeSean McCoy raced in to the end zone for the game winning touchdown against the Colts in overtime, Kyle Williams joked with reporters he ran as fast as he could off the field and to the locker room.

“They would have had to come drag me out if it didn’t count,” he joked.

Standing at his locker, out of his cold, iced over uniform, the veteran defensive tackle took a moment before answering questions from reporters with a heartfelt thank you to Bills fans who braved a lake effect snowstorm at New Era Field on Sunday.

“I want to say that our fans and the people here are the toughest damn people in the world,” Williams said. “They’re why I’ve been here so long and the reason I enjoy being here so much. They deserve as much credit as anybody and I love being here. I love playing for those guys. It’s amazing.”

So was the touchdown run from LeSean McCoy, which the defensive tackle predicted with the Bills driving in overtime.

“Literally I’m standing there with a couple of guys and I said Shady is going to break one and run it in because my heart can’t take a field goal try,” Williams said.

Two plays after saying that on the sideline he watched McCoy run 21 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Fans celebrated the victory much like the Bills did on the field — throwing snow in the air, snow balls at each other and embracing in a somewhat warm hugs.

“I was sprinting down the sideline, probably the fastest I ran the whole game,” safety Jordan Poyer said after. “Celebrating as a team, throwing snow with fans. It was an amazing time and an amazing atmosphere.”

“I was on the opposite 30 already doing dives in the snow. We could have gotten called for 12 men on the field I was out there so fast,” Micah Hyde jokingly added. “I played in a few snow games but with that much snow, that would have been something I would have done in my house in Ohio when we had snow days.”

“I’m telling you this is going to be something I tell my grand kids about,” receiver Deonte Thompson added. “It was a crazy game.”