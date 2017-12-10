Nathan Peterman leaves after taking helmet-to-helmet hit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nathan Peterman left in the third quarter of the Bills game against the Colts on Sunday after taking a hit to the head late in the third quarter.

Facing 2nd-and-8 Peterman took off to run around the right side and as he slid, took a direct shot to the head from Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison. The rookie quarterback was helped of the field with trainers and is being evaluated for a head injury, the team announced.

Nathan Peterman slides headfirst and it did not look good. pic.twitter.com/33qNBDZMzh — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 10, 2017

Peterman went 5-of-10 for 57 yards and touchdown before exiting. With Tyrod Taylor inactive for Sunday’s game, Joe Webb takes over at quarterback. Tight End Logan Thomas, who played QB at Virginia Tech.

Buffalo currently leads 7-0 heading into the fourth quarter.