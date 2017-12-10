PHOTO GALLERY: Snowy Bills game in Orchard Park

The Indianapolis Colts huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to hand-off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills' Charles Clay, left, tries to make a catch over Indianapolis Colts' T.J. Green during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, right, hands off to Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts' Frank Gore, left, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills' Jerry Hughes, right, tries to tackle Indianapolis Colts' Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, right, hands off to running back Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, right, tries to tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Buffalo Bills huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack, second from right, is brought down by Buffalo Bills defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to hand-off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, right, hands-off to Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, right, hands-off to Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez punts the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, right, hands-off to running back Frank Gore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy (25), center, tries to tun the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Indianapolis Colts, left, line up against the against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, second from right, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Indianapolis Colts, left, line up against the against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts' Frank Gore, center, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack, center, is brought down by Buffalo Bills defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack, left, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack, second from left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, right, chases Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, left, passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts players warm themselves on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Bills play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills' Kelvin Benjamin catches a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills' Kelvin Benjamin catches a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Charles Clay during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game, between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills defensive back Shamarko Thomas, left, celebrates with defensive back Trae Elston during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

People try to clear snow off the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, center leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, right, tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, center, is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) is helped to the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb hands off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, center, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers lies in the snow after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Ryan Davis, right, tries to defend Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert, left, tries tor run through Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Ryan Davis, left, tries to catch Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert, left, tries to run through Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb, left, hands off to running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb, left, hands off to running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Webb, left, hands off to running back LeSean McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)