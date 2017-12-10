REPORT: Nathan Peterman to start Vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott told reporters last week that when healthy Tyrod Taylor is the starter for the Bills.

After suffering a knee injury and leaving in the fourth quarter of their 23-3 loss to New England a week ago, it appears rookie Nathan Peterman will get his second career start Sunday against the Colts.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday Peterman is expected to start.

Buffalo is expected to start rookie QB Nathan Peterman vs Colts with QB Tyrod Taylor questionable with a knee injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2017

In his first career start against the Chargers in Week 11, Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half before being benched in an eventual 54-24 blowout loss.

“I don’t regret my decision, I regret the result,” McDermott said of starting the rookie ahead of Taylor.

Taylor, who McDermott said would be a game-time decision, did not practice on Wednesday and was limited both Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. The head coach added even if Taylor doesn’t start, he could suit and back-up the rookie.

Peterman came on in relief of Taylor in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Patriots and completed 6-of-15 passes for 50 yards.