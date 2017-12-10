Tyrod Taylor Inactive Vs. Colts

Nick Filipowski, News 4 Sports Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. In his third season as the Bills starter, Taylor has yet to prove he's capable of rallying the team once it falls behind by more than a field goal. Buffalo comes out of its bye preparing to host Tampa Bay on Sunday. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- After suffering a patella tendon contusion in the loss to the Patriots, Tyrod Taylor will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nathan Peterman will make his second career start. Joe Webb will serve as the backup.

Taylor, who was injured on the first play of the game in their 23-3 loss to New England, did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

The Bills also announced that WR Brandon Reilly, who was promoted to the 53-man roster this past week will also not play.

 

