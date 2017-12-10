Tyrod Taylor Inactive Vs. Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- After suffering a patella tendon contusion in the loss to the Patriots, Tyrod Taylor will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nathan Peterman will make his second career start. Joe Webb will serve as the backup.

Taylor, who was injured on the first play of the game in their 23-3 loss to New England, did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

The Bills also announced that WR Brandon Reilly, who was promoted to the 53-man roster this past week will also not play.