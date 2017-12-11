Buffalo man sentenced to four years for selling heroin following text message sting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to four years in prison for selling heroin.

Gregg Daniels, 24, of Buffalo, also faces three years of post-release supervision.

Lackawanna Police were investigating a fatal heroin overdose in May when they looked through the deceased woman’s phone and found she had been texting a certain number to purchase heroin.

An undercover officer sent texts from the deceased’s phone to the phone number, requesting another heroin purchase. A short time later, Daniels appeared at the time and location specified in the texts.

Daniels attempted to sell heroin to the undercover officer and was arrested.

