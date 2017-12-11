Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit holding food drive on Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Reserve Unit will again collect food and cash donations for the Food Bank of WNY this weekend.

The unit’s 16th annual Mounted for Meals food drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza, 940 Union Road, West Seneca.

Eight deputies on horses will be collecting donations. All donations are accepted, but the items that are needed the most are as follows:

Frozen turkeys or hams

Canned vegetables

Canned soups

Tomato sauce

Pasta

Bags or boxes of rice

Tuna fish

Peanut butter

Diapers

Infant formula

The semi-annual food drive has collected tons of food donations for the Food Bank of WNY, as well as over $15,000 in cash donations.