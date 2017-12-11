Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit holding food drive on Saturday

Deputy Wayne Wolf on Thunder and his colleagues from the Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Division were all part of crowd control as they greeted visitors at the 56th Allentown Art Festival.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Mounted Reserve Unit will again collect food and cash donations for the Food Bank of WNY this weekend.

The unit’s 16th annual Mounted for Meals food drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza, 940 Union Road, West Seneca.

Eight deputies on horses will be collecting donations. All donations are accepted, but the items that are needed the most are as follows:

  • Frozen turkeys or hams
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned soups
  • Tomato sauce
  • Pasta
  • Bags or boxes of rice
  • Tuna fish
  • Peanut butter
  • Diapers
  • Infant formula

The semi-annual food drive has collected tons of food donations for the Food Bank of WNY, as well as over $15,000 in cash donations.

 

 

