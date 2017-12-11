Hunter charged after allegedly shooting occupied Holland home

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than three weeks after a woman was killed by a mistaken hunter in Chautauqua County, another hunter is facing criminal charges, this time after allegedly shooting a home in the town of Holland.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents again, after what they describe as a case of reckless hunting, that could have killed a local teenager.

Tod King was outside spraying down his truck when he got a call from his daughter, who was in the kitchen upstairs.

“She says there’s a piece of metal on the living room floor. And I rushed up there and seen that it was a slug,” he said. “And then I saw a guy out in back of my house with an orange vest, or orange on his camouflaged.”

King says the hunter was hiding near a patch of evergreens on the rear edge of his property — well within view of his house.

“So I told him to get off the property, and came back down and realized it was him who shot the bullet cause it went through the window into my drywall,” King said.

King’s 16-year-old daughter found herself in the line of fire — and she didn’t even know it.

“I was upset,” King said. “Like I said, my daughter was about eight feet, six feet away in a chair at the kitchen table.”

After calling 911, King and sheriff’s deputies tracked footprints in the snow, which led them to another home on South Main Street, and eventually, 23-year-old Lukas Cetkovic, from West Seneca.

Cetkovic was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment of property, both misdemeanors.

The arrest comes less than three weeks after Rosemary Billquist was killed by a hunter who mistook her for a deer.

“We’re just amazed that somebody didn’t learn this lesson,” said Erie County Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Zylka. “And it’s drilled into every hunter from day one. And here’s another individual who was close enough to strike a residence and nearly injure somebody inside the residence. Especially after, just a few weeks ago, we have another incident like this, it’s disturbing. And those individuals give hunters a bad name.”