Hunter charged after round strikes residence in Holland

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hunter was arrested by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday after a deer slug struck a South Main Street residence.

Lukas Cetkovic, 23, of West Seneca, was charged with reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment of property.

According to sheriff’s reports, a resident at the house described hearing a loud noise, and then discovered a metal slug on the kitchen floor around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies located a set of footprints in the snow and followed the footprints to another residence on the same street, where they encountered three individuals including Cetkovic. Cetkovic stated that he fired multiple shots from his shotgun.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted New York State Department of Environment and Conservation. DEC officers are assisting in the investigation and DEC charges may be added.

Cetkovic was released on appearance tickets returnable to Town of Holland Court.