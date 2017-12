DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pop singer Kesha and rapper Macklemore will make a stop at Darien Lake on July 22.

The artists will perform as part of The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at Noon. Prices range from $29.50 to $99.50. While they last, lawn four packs will be available for $90.

Anyone looking to get tickets can get them online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

The concert will start at 7 p.m.