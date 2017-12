BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – L.P. Ciminelli is cleaning house as three high-ranking executives face corruption charges.

The company is auctioning off about 2,000 pieces of construction equipment on Tuesday morning.

Some other big developers in Western New York are expected to get in on the bidding.

The auction begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 1740 Broadway Ave.

Three Ciminelli executives were charged as part of the federal investigation into the Buffalo Billion.