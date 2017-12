NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

Sources tell CBS News that at least one person has been arrested, and at least one person has been injured.