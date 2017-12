TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Java man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wyoming County Sunday morning.

New York State Police say Alex Dedoszak, 20, was driving east on Perry Rd. in the Town of Sheldon when he failed to negotiate a curve, and struck a vehicle in the westbound lane.

First responders tried to save his life, but Dedoszak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating the crash.