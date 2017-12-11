News 4 teams with Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund Committee for telethon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been almost three months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

As of Monday morning, only 57 percent of the island has power.

News 4 and the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund Committee have teamed up to help the thousands of people in Puerto Rico that are still struggling.

This Wednesday, we’re hosting a live telethon from Noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network.

A portion of donations raised will stay in western New York to help those who have relocated to our area.