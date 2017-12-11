NFTA ramps up security following NYC subway blast



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has ramped up security around rail stations and airports, according to NFTA police chief George Gast.

“As we speak, we have tactical officers geared up and out in the system; both on the surface in the rail system and at the airports,” Gast tells News 4.

The beefed-up law enforcement presence is in response to Monday’s explosion in New York City’s subway system near Times Square.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, identified him as Akayed Ullah, 27, an immigrant from Bangladesh who was living in Brooklyn.

“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

Authorities say the suspect’s abdomen and hands were burned when the crude pipe bomb went off.

Law enforcement officials tell the Associated Press that Ullah was inspired by ISIS, but had no direct contact with the terrorist group.

“This is New York. The reality is that we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against democracy, against freedom,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Medaille College professor and homeland security expert Steve MacMartin says while NYC is considered a prime target, he believes this kind of lone attack can happen anywhere.

“It’s generally going to happen to a soft target. It’s generally going to happen to a place where there’s more people congregated than less. But still it could happen in any city at any time,” said MacMartin.

“The idea of a lone attacker working by themselves. It’s the most difficult thing to deal with in law enforcement,” he added.

Immediately following the NYC subway incident, NFTA police conducted a K-9 sweep of all rail stations.

NFTA police chief George Gast says enhanced security will continue for as long as necessary.

“Some of it is visible like the tactical officers, like the K-9’s. And some of it is not visible when we’re putting plainclothes officers and undercover officers on the trains, in the airports,” he said.