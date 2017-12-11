People aren’t happy with how this website is advertising its plus-size tights

WAVY Published: Updated:

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) — An e-commerce website is under fire for advertising plus-size tights using thin models who are seen stretching out the fabric up to their faces, apparently an attempt to show how large the tights are.

In one of the photos on Wish.com, which sells inexpensive products directly to consumers from Chinese manufacturers, a model fits her entire body into just one leg of the tights, which are $2 and come in black or nude.

Critics have taken to social media to blast the company for being insensitive.

“I’m so p***** off, how is this an actual ad for plus size tights?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Bad day for Wish, who thought it was a good idea to promote plus-size tights using thin models putting their entire bodies in them to show how massive they are,” wrote another.

“What is the point they are trying to make here? That our thunder thighs are so big that their model can fit her entire body into a pair of our tights?” said Cosmopolitan fashion writer Laura Capon.

Requests for comment from Wish.com were not immediately returned.

There was a similar controversy related to a pair of leggings sold on Amazon this summer.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s