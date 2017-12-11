Players optimistic Tyrod Taylor will be healthy enough to start Vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday weather conditions played a role in making starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor inactive for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Taylor suffered a patella tendon contusion in the Bills’ loss to New England but could be healthy enough to play in next Sunday’s game against Miami, according to News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed.

#Bills players are very optimistic that Tyrod Taylor will be healthy enough to start at QB Sunday vs Dolphins, per source. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) December 11, 2017

When asked about his availability for Buffalo’s Week 15 showdown McDermott reiterated the phrase he used plenty a week ago, “when healthy Tyrod is our starter,” he said.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, who started in place of Taylor in a lake effect snow storm, remains in concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Antonio Morrison in the third quarter.

Even after coming away with a 13-7 overtime win, McDermott faced criticism for punting on 4th and 1 in overtime, but defended his decision.

““Look those are hard situations,” he said. “Those are challenging situations and decisions I have to make as a head coach. It worked yesterday to our benefit. There’s a lot of variables that goes into those decision. Field position, I felt like, how the game was trending with both offenses trying to come out the shadow of their own goal posts throughout the game and how overtime works with points and deciding a game.

“In this case it worked out, and I’d do it again. Every situation is different. I felt confident we could get the ball back with four minutes and change. I knew it was a pivotal point in the game.”

As it pertains to special teams, McDermott had plenty of praise for long-snapper Reid Ferguson, punter Colton Schmidt and kicker Stephen Hauschka on Monday.

“I thought Reid and really our specialists overall with what Colton did and Haush did with the kicking, they executed at an extremely high level for those conditions,” the head coach said. “You go back and look at how (the Colts) tried the field goal earlier in the game and it didn’t work. We came in for the extra point and it worked well. We handled some situations extremely well.”