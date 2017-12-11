Possible “stranger danger” incident reported in Depew

Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A female Depew Middle School student said she was approached by a man on her way to school Thursday morning.

The student told authorities she was walking along Zurbrick Road toward the middle school Thursday morning when she was approached by a white male in his 40s or early 50s, driving a white pickup truck.

The male asked the student if she had seen his loose dog running in the area.

The student ignored him and continued to walk to school. The man drove off in an unknown direction.

Once the student arrived at school she reported the incident to the Depew Middle School principal’s office, who then reported it to Village of Depew Police.

Depew Police conducted a search of the area with no results in locating the vehicle.

Nearby law enforcement agencies were made aware of the incident and increased patrols over the last few days, police said.

The operator did not ask the student to get in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver or its operator is asked to call the Depew Police Department at (716)683-1123.

 

