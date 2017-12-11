Restaurant business booming in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “You can try a different place every week and still never run out of options,” jokes Brandye Merriweather, the Vice President for Downtown Development for the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation. “It’s been very interesting to see that and to see how many people are coming downtown and staying downtown longer.”

Merriweather says over the last few years the city has become a place where people can live, work, play, and eat. Since 2013, 34 new restaurants have opened in the downtown area. The VP says the trend right now is to reuse historic buildings – many eateries are opening in former warehouses which played a critical role in shaping Buffalo during its booming industrial days and now, these restaurants are playing an important role in the renaissance.

“All of these things kind of are building on each other and it’s creating a massive vibrancy in downtown.”

Merriweather finds it very interesting that all of these restaurants are very different with a variety of cuisines and price points offered. And she feels as more people are making downtown their home, more options for living, playing, and dining will become available.

“People want to live near great shops and restaurants. And I think that’s just a symptom of the excitement of what’s happening down here.”