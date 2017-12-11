Roswell Park hosts holiday party to raise money for “Courage for Carly” fund

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The holidays are a little brighter this year for young kids battling cancer thanks to a special fundraiser.

Roswell Park welcomed kids to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Monday for a holiday party.

The fundraiser supports the “Courage of Carly” fund.

Carly was just eight years old when she was diagnosed with cancer in 1999.

Organizers say the party allows kids to escape reality.

“Nights like tonight are priceless because it gives the kids an opportunity to just be a kid and forget about what they’re going through as far as their cancer journeys and the hospitals,” said Robin Nusbaum, program manager for Courage for Carly. “It’s just about having fun.”

Carly lost her fight in 2002.

The money raised at Monday’s fundraiser will help fund research at Roswell Park as they work toward curing childhood cancer and blood disorders.

 

