Shovelers needed at New Era Field starting Tuesday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re handy with a shovel, New Era Field needs your help- again.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for snow shovelers ahead of this weekend’s Buffalo-Miami home game.

Shovelers can show up at New Era Field starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and may register to work anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The pay rate is $11 and lunch and dinner breaks in a warming area will be provided.

Those who work a four-hour shift or longer will be given a complimentary Bills ticket, and those who work multiple four-hour shifts will receive two tickets.

Shovelers should be 18 and older, or under 18 with proper working papers. They are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and bring a snow shovel and proper ID.

Shovelers can enter off Abbott Road just north of the Team Store.

For more information, email jksnowevent2017@gmail.com.

