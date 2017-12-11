SPCA hosting largest fundraiser, raising money and awareness for animals in need

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The phone rings inside the SPCA of Erie County and Sara Dayton picks up, kindly greeting the person on the other line who is calling to donate to the animal shelter.

“We’re looking for a lot of traffic and a lot of donations today,” said Dayton who is the board chairwoman and a volunteer at the SPCA.

She’s spending her day there as she’s helping out with the organization’s largest fundraiser, their radiothon. Throughout the day, calls will come in from all over as people want to provide support for the animals at the SPCA.

“We often get young girls and boys who call in, who heard about the radiothon on the radio or TV and they want to give us everything in their piggybank. So it’s only like $3.26 but it’s their life savings at that point and they’re using it to help out these animals and it’s just so wonderful.”

The SPCA relies on the community support to stay open and provide care and assistance to the animals which come in. Most of the money raised goes toward vet bills as all of the animals are neutered or spayed and up-to-date on shots before they head out and find their forever homes.

“There are so many animals who come in who are victims of neglect and they need a home,” said Dayton. “When we are able to adopt out an animal, we have an open space for another one to come in and we can help find that one a home too. So whatever anyone can give, it’s important and makes a difference.”

