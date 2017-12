CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga resident who fatally shot a woman in Buffalo on New Year’s Day was sentenced.

Nadiyah Whitaker, 32, killed Sloan resident Shanna Mason, 30, on Gold St. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November.

In court Monday morning, Whitaker received a sentence of 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.