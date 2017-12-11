Yanni coming to Buffalo in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New-age musician and composer Yanni is coming to Buffalo next year.

The concert will take place at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

It is part of Yanni 25 – Live at The Acropolis Anniversary Concert Tour.

“I find it so exciting to be able to celebrate what I consider to be one of the best performances of my life!” Yanni said. “I can’t wait to see everyone and present to all of you this whole new experience, where the past and the present become one! Expect many surprises…My imagination is the only limit!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $79.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, the Shea’s box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.