64-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot

Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m., Amherst police say the man was walking across a parking lot on Main St. when he was hit by a 23-year-old woman.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No names related to the incident have been released. It is not clear if the Amherst woman will face charges as the police department’s investigation continues.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can call police at (716) 689-1311.

