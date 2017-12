CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb announced he will run for Governor of New York on Tuesday.

The Republican became a member of the New York State Assembly by winning a special election in 2000. He has been re-elected nine times since then.

In 2009, he became Minority Leader.

Kolb will challenge the current governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo in 2018.

