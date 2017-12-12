Buffalo City Comptroller says city’s reserves are dwindling



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo City Comptroller Mark Schroeder says year-end financials show a “difficult road” ahead for the city.

“I’m ringing the bell. There’s trouble in River City and we need to do something about it,” said Schroeder, during a Tuesday news conference at City Hall.

“The city of Buffalo’s reserves are dwindling,” he added.

Schroeder says the city has relied on its reserves to compensate for what he calls — “a structurally imbalanced budget.”

He predicts that soon the city won’t be able to dip into its savings to fill budget holes.

“The city of Buffalo has used nearly $35 million in fund balance and it has dwindled down now to $6.5 million,” Schroeder said, referring to the city’s last fiscal year, which is July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017.

He points to “overly optimistic revenue projections, rising expenses,” and the solid waste fund as major causes of the budget deficit.

But administration officials point to a couple of unforeseen circumstances, like $7 million in casino revenue that’s tied up in arbitration and another $7 million in revenue from land sales that haven’t closed.

Despite the comptroller’s warning, Mayor Byron Brown says he feels fiscally comfortable going forward.

“We have over the years been able to lower the tax rate residentially and commercially in the city of Buffalo,” said Brown, in response to Schroeder’s report.

Since 2006, the residential tax rate has been reduced by 16 percent and the commercial rate by 32 percent, according to administration officials.

Brown says his office is constantly evaluating the city budgetary situation.

“We have built a fund balance for times like this where there are some unforeseen financial circumstances and we will be able to use that fund balance because we’ve been conservative in our budgeting,” he said.

Schroeder, the city’s top fiscal watchdog, is calling on policymakers to act.

“It is now time, I believe, for the Common Council and for the mayor to huddle, and to come together and to figure out a plan,” Schroeder said.

Richard Fontana, chairman of the Buffalo Common Council’s finance committee, tells News 4 that Schroeder’s report will result in the council and the mayor working together to cut expenses and explore ways to revive revenue.