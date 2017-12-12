Buffalo Code Blue information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When temperatures drop to dangerous levels in the Queen City, several shelters across Buffalo open to provide warming for those who need it through the “Code Blue Collaborative”.

The Code Blue Collaborative is a low-barrier shelter operation open at two sites whenever the temperature drops below 32 and higher than 15 and degrees-(Code Blue 32) and three sites are open whenever the temperature is below 15 degrees. Anyone is welcome.

Code Blue 32 shelters are located at Matt Urban Hope Center (385 Paderewski Drive) and  Restoration Society, Inc: Harbor House (241 Genesee Street). A day warming shelter is available at Harbor House. 

Three sites are open for Code Blue- when temperatures dip below 15 degrees- Matt Urban Hope Center, Harbor House, and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, 321 Walden Ave.

If you see or know of someone who needs shelter during cold weather, call 211.

 

