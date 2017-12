TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda PBA recently donated $725 to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 77 food pantry, money that was collected from officers in exchange for being able to grow goatees for the month of December.

Pictured ( L-R) : Chief William Strassburg, Mike Walker-President VVA, PBA President Bryan Lavey, Paul Pietrowski-treasurer VVA and Officer Vincent Ostrowski.