Related Coverage Bills top Colts in OT at snowy New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri might not get a $500,000 bonus after Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Vinatieri needs to successfully make 90 percent of his field goal attempts in order to get that bonus.

Before this Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Vinatieri had made 95.7 percent of them, according to CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry. After the Bills game, Corry says Vinatieri is now at 88 percent.

MORE | Look back at the game here.