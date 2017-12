NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Daughtry will return to the Rapids Theatre April 10.

Daughtry is the rock band fronted by American Idol alum Chris Daughtry.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available at the Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com, or charge by phone at 877-435-9849.

Doors are at 6 p.m. April 10 and the show starts at 7 p.m.