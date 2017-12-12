Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Clarence man

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Clarence man who left his residence Sunday morning.

Jim Morgan, Jr., 35, was last seen leaving a 7-Eleven convenience store on Main Street in Clarence around 4 a.m. Dec. 10 on foot. When Morgan left his residence, he was wearing jeans. a baseball cap, gloves, and had an orange and black hoodie with him.

Morgan is described as 6’1″ tall, 200 lbs., and has a cheek and lip piercing as well as a Superman tattoo on the front of his neck.

Morgan did not have a cell phone with him when he left.

Deputies have been searching locations Morgan has been known to visit with negative results. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information to contact 716.858.2903 and refer to CL# 17-100220.