Related Coverage New USS Little Rock arrives in Buffalo for commissioning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christening a child on a navy ship is a tradition, and this was the first christening aboard the new USS Little Rock.



This Saturday will also be the first time in navy history that a ship is commissioned alongside its decommissioned namesake.

The Blye family from Elmira, chose Tuesday to christen the newest member of their family, Lincoln and their oldest son Marek.

Since they would all be together in Buffalo for the commissioning of LCS-9 it just made sense.

But it would also be a much anticipated reunion for the Blye family. Lincoln, three weeks, and Marek Blye, three years, have their names engraved on the bell of the USS Little Rock.

Its special because its used as the christening “vessel” for both brothers.

Dad and crew member, MN2, Marcus, says this day will be one he will remember forever. “This is actually my first time seeing Lincoln.”

Meeting his son alongside his crew is special, he says. He’s been away for three months, but has been able to keep tabs on his newborn son, thanks to his wife Lindsay.

Its been a challenge for for Lindsay, being with the two boys while her husband was deployed. She said, “Juggling a toddler and a newborn is always fun.”

But watching Marcus meet Lincoln was one for the books. She said, “It was nice to just be able to experience that completely all-in you know.”

Still, she says having a partner who is a crew member often gone for months, is hard, but something she says you get used to.

She said, “People talk about what they miss when the other person is away. I think its the lack of eye contact when you Skype or video chat, you can,t make eye contact with somebody there is no substitute.”

And during this “week” of firsts, family tells us, this city will now bring life-long memories for them. Lindsay Blye said, “We love Buffalo, so I think it was really nice for this to be the place where this happened.”