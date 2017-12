ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Fred Jackson will lead the team onto New Era Field before this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The running back spent nine seasons, the majority of his career, with the Bills. He spent the 2015 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I hope y’all saved me some snow!! Honored to Lead The Charge!! See ya at @newerafield #billsmafia,” Jackson tweeted.

