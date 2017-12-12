GALLERY: Lake Effect snow in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some of Western New York experienced lake effect snow Tuesday- other parts missed the snow, but residents were able to see snow clouds to the south.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.