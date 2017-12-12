Head-on collision in Niagara County results in one driver being taken by Mercy Flight

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)  – A head-on motor vehicle accident in the Town of Hartland Tuesday afternoon resulted in one of the drivers being extricated via the Jaws of Life and taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Hartland Road when a northbound box truck crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with the southbound vehicle, Niagara County Sheriff’s reports say.

The southbound vehicle continued off the roadway into a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver and passenger of the box truck were transported to ECMC by Tri-Town Ambulance.

The driver and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial in Rochester by Mercy Flight. \

The names of the occupants are being withheld at this time.

The accident is being investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

