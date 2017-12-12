Judge denies request to move Ciminelli case to Buffalo

By Published: Updated:
(Louis Ciminelli)

NEW YORK (WIVB) – A judge has denied a request for the case against Louis Ciminelli and others to be moved from Manhattan to Buffalo.

Ciminelli and two other executives with LPCiminelli, Michael Laipple and Kevin Schuler, resigned from the company earlier this year. The three face corruption charges related to the Buffalo Billion SolarCity project.

Ciminelli, Laipple and Schuler allegedly obtained the project through an unfair bidding process, according to a court document.

The three were among eight men charged in a statewide federal corruption case related to bid-rigging and pay-to-play schemes. Two of the other men charged are former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and former top Gov. Cuomo aide Joe Percoco.

The eight charged were all indicted, and all pleaded not guilty.

MORE | See the indictment here.

An auction of roughly 2,000 pieces of construction equipment owned by LP Ciminelli took place on Tuesday morning.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s