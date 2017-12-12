Judge denies request to move Ciminelli case to Buffalo

NEW YORK (WIVB) – A judge has denied a request for the case against Louis Ciminelli and others to be moved from Manhattan to Buffalo.

Ciminelli and two other executives with LPCiminelli, Michael Laipple and Kevin Schuler, resigned from the company earlier this year. The three face corruption charges related to the Buffalo Billion SolarCity project.

Ciminelli, Laipple and Schuler allegedly obtained the project through an unfair bidding process, according to a court document.

The three were among eight men charged in a statewide federal corruption case related to bid-rigging and pay-to-play schemes. Two of the other men charged are former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and former top Gov. Cuomo aide Joe Percoco.

The eight charged were all indicted, and all pleaded not guilty.

An auction of roughly 2,000 pieces of construction equipment owned by LP Ciminelli took place on Tuesday morning.