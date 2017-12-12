Local police department distributing teddy bears to children in crisis

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police have a new tool they’re carrying around with them – teddy bears. They’ll be distributing the plush animals to children involved in traumatic incidents.

A local company, Buffalo Biodiesel, is donating 100 bears to the department so they can carry them in the patrol bags and hand them out when they respond to incidents such as fatal motor vehicle accidents, house fires, and domestic issues.

“Children go through traumatic events that the police have to deal with and if we can give a little bit of comfort to them at a time when they need it and help them get into the right system, it’s the least we can do,” said Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel.

Police tell us they have limited resources now and cannot afford to buy bears or other items to distribute to children so it means a lot to them to have someone from the community step up to help them.

“It’s a gift for us to give to them and the officer can do their job better,” said Lt. Tom Haynes who is hopeful the bears bridge the gap between children and officers so they can community better. “Sometimes there is apprehension so we have to do our best to bring that down and make a positive impact.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s