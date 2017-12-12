Local police department distributing teddy bears to children in crisis

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police have a new tool they’re carrying around with them – teddy bears. They’ll be distributing the plush animals to children involved in traumatic incidents.

A local company, Buffalo Biodiesel, is donating 100 bears to the department so they can carry them in the patrol bags and hand them out when they respond to incidents such as fatal motor vehicle accidents, house fires, and domestic issues.

“Children go through traumatic events that the police have to deal with and if we can give a little bit of comfort to them at a time when they need it and help them get into the right system, it’s the least we can do,” said Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel.

Police tell us they have limited resources now and cannot afford to buy bears or other items to distribute to children so it means a lot to them to have someone from the community step up to help them.

“It’s a gift for us to give to them and the officer can do their job better,” said Lt. Tom Haynes who is hopeful the bears bridge the gap between children and officers so they can community better. “Sometimes there is apprehension so we have to do our best to bring that down and make a positive impact.”