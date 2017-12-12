Minnesota governor to name Franken’s replacement Wednesday

The Associated Press Published:
Al Franken
FILE - In a Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks during the Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will name his pick to replace Sen. Al Franken on Wednesday.

Franken announced his resignation last week amid a growing cloud of sexual misconduct allegations. The second-term Democrat’s official resignation date has not yet been set.

Dayton’s pick will serve through next year’s election, when voters will pick a candidate to finish Franken’s current term ending in 2020.

A Democratic official familiar with discussions on the appointment told The Associated Press last week that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was Dayton’s preferred choice. The Democrat requested anonymity because the deliberations before the announcement were private.

Smith did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.

