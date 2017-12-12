Mom of bullied Union Co. boy responds to Confederate flag photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mother of the Union County boy whose anti-bullying video went viral over the weekend responded Tuesday to criticism of photos she posted online.

Monday, photos Kimberly Jones posted of her and her children with the Confederate flag began circulating around the internet.

Jones admitted she posted the picture with the flag.

“It was meant to be ironic and funny and extreme,” Jones told Good Morning America. “If I could take it back I would.”

Jones posted a video of her son, Keaton, pleading people to stop bullying others. The video went viral and Keaton became a hero, with celebrities, athletes and politicians tweeting their support for him.

“I couldn’t ever imagine for any of this to happen,” Keaton told Good Morning America.

Some people, however, were concerned about the flag photos.

“We’re not racist,” said Jones. “People who know us know that.”

Some came to Keaton’s defense, including singer Parson James.

Jones added that she hoped her son’s message would push through the noise.

“If they want to hate me, that’s fine,” she said. “But still, talk to your kids because this is an epidemic.”

On Monday, the Union County School District, where Keaton attends school, released a statement, saying, saying the school system does not tolerate bullying and has policies in place to address any issues. He said any report of bullying is immediately investigated, but the privacy of everyone involved would be respected.