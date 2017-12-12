More snow brings another messy commute; some find silver lining

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Love it or hate it, winter weather is still here, and many Western New Yorkers woke up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning.

For many, that meant leaving the house extra early to deal with a messy commute.

“Around here they’re are not so bad,” said Buffalonian Hannah Taylor when asked about the road conditions. “But the plows haven’t been through yet where I am, so it’s a little rough.”

Plows were out in force across the area overnight and into the morning hours, doing what they could to keep up with the snow as it continued to fall.

Our News 4 crew watched as plows crews worked in teams of three on Court Street, clearing all lanes at once and laying down a lot of salt.

That worked well for a while, but with the snow still coming down, there was a new layer of snow on the street before too long. At least some people in downtown Buffalo say they’ve already had enough.

“I’m not happy,” said Buffalo resident Cedric Sharon. “I don’t like to trudge through it. It’s just aggravation. I don’t like winter.”

A lot of people had a lot of aggravation on their drives into work Tuesday. At one point, there was a six mile backup on the 33.

Pedestrians also told News 4 they weren’t thrilled, saying some people were too slow to shovel their sidewalks. “You’ve gotta get out here and do your job. Get busy.”

Still, one person’s arctic nightmare is another person’s winter wonderland, and we met a lot of people who welcomed this fresh dose of the white stuff. “I enjoy the cold. I enjoy the snow when it decorates the trees,” said Buffalo resident Xanadu Fish.

“When it snows, it’s kind of magical, because Christmas is right around the corner and it just makes everything seem so nice,” agreed another Buffalo resident, Timothy Ratzer.

In downtown Buffalo Tuesday morning, there really was a feeling like living in a snow globe. That is, if your snow globe includes some snowy, slushy streets.

“It’s nice, as long as we don’t get too much snow, you know, because then it gets to be a pain,” Buffalo resident Mark Jozwiak told News 4.

“I live in Richmond, Virginia, so if I get to experience it for a little bit, but not deal with it every day, that’s good for me,” said Cara Hageman, who stopped to talk with News 4 during a visit to the Queen City.

With so much winter weather still ahead of us, a lot of people say it’s important to remember what we like about this weather.

If you have a chance to go out and play in it, you should. Tuesday’s snow turned out to be a perfect blend for building snowmen.

All the snow may be creating a messy morning commute, but it's also perfect for building snowmen!