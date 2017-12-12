People living in Lackawanna help each other dig out after snow storm

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)- People living in Lackawanna are digging out after more than a foot of snow fell Sunday. City officials extended a travel advisory, asking drivers to stay off the road until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning so plows can clear the roads.

Michael Wlodarczyk spent hours behind a snow blower on Monday, clearing his driveway, his grandmother’s driveway and his 93 year old neighbor’s driveway.

“Just helping people out, doing the best we can and being good Buffalonians,” he said.

He told News 4 the snow accumulated quickly.

“Yesterday morning I had my coffee and there was about half an inch of snow on the ground, I could still see the grass,” he explained. “Then I came home late that night and there’s two feet!”

On other streets, neighbors shoveled out their driveways and sidewalks creating snow banks more than two feet high along city streets.

Some side streets still have a couple of inches of snow on them.

“I think the City of Lackawanna is looking a lot better than it was,” said Bill Geary, the Erie County Commissioner of Public Workds.

Sunday night, three of Lackawanna’s seven plows went out of commission.

Geary told News 4 the county was called in to help early Monday morning. Three county plows were able to clear about 20 roads in the city by 5:30 p.m. Monday, when they were called off

“We’re going to back them up through the night and tomorrow on the main thoroughfares like Abbott Rd.,” said Geary.

Lackawanna Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski said late Monday night two of the three plows out of commission are up and running again.

Meanwhile, Geary told News 4 they’ve scaled back crews across the county since the snow has lightened up. Over the weekend, there were more than 22 crews out on the roads. They’re now down to about 10.

“To try to get everyone rested,” said Geary. “The crews have been working around the clock actually since last week.”

The county has used up about 5,000 tons of salt, a quarter of the 20,000 tons it started with this season. Geary said they plan to replenish their supplies after the next storm.

He reminds everyone to drive slow and pay attention to the road conditions.

People living in Lacakwanna told us they’re ready for the next round.

“We’re Buffalonians, we get through it, it’s not too hard,” said Wlodarczyk. “Stay warm, don’t hurt yourself and if you don’t have a snow blower yet, get one.”